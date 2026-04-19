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Haryana to launch e-auction portal for agroforestry tree sales

An official spokesperson said as per the plan, farmers willing to use the HFDC e-auction portal will submit an application to the concerned general manager

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Haryana government will launch an e-auction portal to enable farmers to sell agroforestry trees grown on their fields, such as eucalyptus and poplar, through the Haryana Forest Development Corporation (HFDC). This initiative is expected to help farmers secure better prices by eliminating intermediaries. The decision was taken in the 146th meeting of the Board of Directors of HFDC chaired by additional chief secretary (ACS), forest, Sudhir Rajpal.

The tree volume details will then be uploaded on the e-auction portal. (HT Photo for representation)

An official spokesperson said as per the plan, farmers willing to use the HFDC e-auction portal will submit an application to the concerned general manager. Subsequently, field offices of the Corporation will assess and mark the standing trees and determine a reserve price based on their volume. Farmers will also have the option to set their own reserve price.

The tree volume details will then be uploaded on the e-auction portal. After the auction, the bid amount will be communicated to the farmer, and if the farmer agrees to the price, HFDC will charge only a 5% service fee. The remaining amount will be transferred directly to the farmer’s bank account through online mode. The scheme will also be open to institutions, for which a service fee of 10% will be applicable.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to launch e-auction portal for agroforestry tree sales
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to launch e-auction portal for agroforestry tree sales
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