Haryana to model ambulance system after Ola, Uber, says Haryana CM

The government is planning to establish an Ola and Uber-style system for immediate ambulance assistance in the state, said Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting in Faridabad on Tuesday.

Under this move, a unified pool of both government and private ambulances across the state will be created so that patients receive prompt assistance from the nearest available ambulance, ensuring timely and efficient medical care, the CM added.

While addressing a woman’s complaint, concerning a loan from a construction society, Khattar ordered the suspension of deputy registrar cooperative societies and a dealing clerk.

An official spokesperson said during the previous grievance redressal meeting, the CM had directed the cooperative society in question to take corrective action, but the matter remained unaddressed.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Tuesday said 13 new projects worth more than ₹284 crore will be implemented under the Rural Augmentation Programme and Mahagram Yojana in Hisar, Jind, Sonipat and Rewari.

Khattar approved these projects to be implemented by the public health engineering department with NABARD assistance as loan, an official spokesperson said.

The CM also allotted an additional ₹17 crore for the construction of ROB on the Chandigarh-Kalka railway line, making the project worth ₹38.71 crore. An official spokesperson said 70% work of the ROB has been completed.

Khattar also approved the construction of a two-lane ROB on the Delhi-Agra railway line crossing and Delhi-Mathura road to Gurukul road in Faridabad with an estimated cost of ₹74 crore. With the construction of this ROB, a barrier-free connectivity will be provided from Delhi-Mathura National Highway to Surajkund Road in Faridabad and further to Gurugram.

