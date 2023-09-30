Haryana to name and shame people burning paddy stubble

The Haryana government on Friday decided to impose penalty on people responsible for farm fires and publish their names, along with that of their village, in newspapers.

Farmers burn paddy stubble in a field in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authorities have also been directed to take action against the officers found adopting a lax attitude in preventing cultivators from burning the paddy stubble.

“Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issued a series of stringent directives to combat stubble burning in Haryana. The chief secretary directed that fine imposed on offenders involved be published (including names of villages and individuals) in newspapers. This move is aimed at creating transparency and serving as a deterrent for others contemplating such actions,” according to a detailed statement the government has issued.

As per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state government can impose ₹2,500 fine per case if the farm fire is on two-acres, ₹5,000 fine per incidence (2 to 5 acre) and ₹15,000 fine in case of farm fire in above five-acre land.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reviewing the steps being taken to prevent stubble burning in the state, Kaushal reiterated that no leniency will be accepted in dealing with farm fires and asked district authorities to impose fines and take decisive action against those responsible, including penalising officers for laxity.

“Anyone harming the environment is an enemy of humanity,” said Kaushal, emphasising the importance of taking strict action against those found violating anti-stubble burning regulations.

He directed the authorities concerned to reach out to farm leaders and raise awareness about the incentives the government is giving to discourage farm fires.

“Unlike some neighbouring regions, Haryana offers substantial incentives to farmers to dissuade them from stubble burning,” he said.

Farm fires reduced

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief secretary said that Haryana last year brought down farm fires to 50% in comparison to 2021 as result of numerous steps.

In 2022, Karnal witnessed 69% decrease in farm fires against 2021, while Panipat recorded 67% dip by reducing stubble burning cases from 254 in 2021 to 85 in 2022.

Among other districts where farm fires were reduced drastically included Hisar (53%), Jind (44%), Kaithal (43%), Kurukshetra (44%), Palwal (55%), and Sirsa (45%).

“The state’s aim this year is to bring down farm fires to zero...,” the chief secretary said, adding that 13.54 lakh metric tonne paddy straw is likely to be consumed in the major industries.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON