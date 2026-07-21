Haryana to procure 820 e-rickshaws for gaushalas

Haryana government on Monday decided to procure 820 e-rickshaws at a cost of over ₹10 crore for the care and management of livestock in gaushalas of the state. chief minister Nayab Singh Saini

About a year back, the state government had also procured 800 e-rickshaws for the gaushalas.

The decision to procure e-rickshaws was taken in the high-powered purchase committee meeting that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini presided over here on Monday.

Saini said that under the scheme, gaushalas housing up to 1,000 cattle will be provided one e-rickshaw, while those with more than 1,000 cattle will receive two e-rickshaws. He said the high-powered committee approved the procurement of the e-rickshaws at a cost of ₹10.25 crore.

Currently, Haryana has 770 gaushalas, of which 553 have less than 1,000 cattle, 79 accommodate up to 2,000 cattle, 20 have up to 3,000 cattle, eight have up to 4,000 cattle, while one gaushala each houses up to 5,000 and 6,000 cattle, respectively. The state government has also installed solar power plants in over 330 gaushalas in the state, while the annual budget of the Gau Seva Aayog is about ₹600 crore.

“The state government is implementing several schemes to make gaushalas self-reliant,” Saini said, adding that as part of these initiatives, 820 e-rickshaws will be provided to gaushalas across the state for the care and management of livestock.

The panel also approved the laying of sewer lines in various colonies of Kaithal city at an estimated cost of about ₹13 crore. The project will extend sewerage facilities to a large section of the city’s population and has been designed to meet the requirements projected up to the year 2042.

Approval was also given to install five Ranney wells (10 MLD capacity each) in the waterlogged areas along the Yamuna River near villages Manjhawali and Mothuka of Faridabad at an estimated cost of about ₹165 crore.

An official spokesperson said that development works worth over ₹380 crore were tendered at ₹364 crore, resulting in savings of approximately ₹16 crore.