Vij pushes for precaution dose as Covid cases cross 1,300-mark in Haryana

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday said the state government intends to provide health supplements (multi vitamins, protein supplements, protein bars) to individuals who are to be inoculated with the coronavirus precaution dose. The minister said this would encourage people to proactively go for vaccination. The minister also directed officials that all health workers should be given the precaution dose as soon as possible.

Haryana registered 434 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally of active viral infections to 1,324. Gurugram with 698 active cases has the highest number of infections followed by Faridabad (199) and Panchkula (152). The number of coronavirus infected patients admitted in hospitals was 15, with three on ventilator support and two in the intensive care unit, a health bulletin said. The fresh infections have been caused by XBB.1.16 sub-variant of Omicron variant, health officials said.

Vij, who held a virtual meeting with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said it has been made mandatory for health workers to get precaution dose within seven days after receiving the vaccine consignment. He said people with comorbidities and the elderly should be vaccinated on priority.

Vij suggested to the Union minister that vaccine price be fixed as then the state government will be able to vaccinate people by purchasing vaccine from its own funds.

The Union minister said that since XBB 1.16 sub-variant was active in India, the state health ministers should conduct review meetings, monitor health services, visit hospitals, conduct inspections to stop the sale of spurious medicines, and push for testing and genome sequencing.