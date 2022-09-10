Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana to recruit 1,535 teachers soon: Khattar

Haryana to recruit 1,535 teachers soon: Khattar

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 02:10 AM IST

Haryana chief minsiter Manohar Lal Khattar said that the higher education department has written a letter to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in this connection

Haryana to recruit 1,535 teachers soon: Khattar
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that 1,535 teachers will be recruited in the state soon.

He said that the higher education department has written a letter to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in this connection.

Another letter will also be sent to the HPSC this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more teachers, the chief minister said, while interacting with reporters after a meeting with the delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Haryana (higher education cadre) in Panchkula.

The chief minister asked the delegation to inculcate a sense of service among students. He said that students must be involved in verification, survey, or other such activities under the welfare schemes being run by the state government.

“When students become participants in welfare schemes, then they will develop a sense of service,” he said.

Khattar directed the concerned officers to settle all such matters related to promotion, child care leave, study leaves, or other issues associated with teachers within the stipulated time frame. Apart from this, the pending cases should also be settled at the earliest, he said.

The chief minister said the teachers coming on deputation as joint director, deputy director, and assistant director in higher education department at the headquarters will serve for three years after which they will be transferred. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP