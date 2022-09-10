Haryana to recruit 1,535 teachers soon: Khattar

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that 1,535 teachers will be recruited in the state soon.

He said that the higher education department has written a letter to the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) in this connection.

Another letter will also be sent to the HPSC this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more teachers, the chief minister said, while interacting with reporters after a meeting with the delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, Haryana (higher education cadre) in Panchkula.

The chief minister asked the delegation to inculcate a sense of service among students. He said that students must be involved in verification, survey, or other such activities under the welfare schemes being run by the state government.

“When students become participants in welfare schemes, then they will develop a sense of service,” he said.

Khattar directed the concerned officers to settle all such matters related to promotion, child care leave, study leaves, or other issues associated with teachers within the stipulated time frame. Apart from this, the pending cases should also be settled at the earliest, he said.

The chief minister said the teachers coming on deputation as joint director, deputy director, and assistant director in higher education department at the headquarters will serve for three years after which they will be transferred. ENDS