Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that a “state social security board” will be set up for the social and economic upliftment of organised workers. The board will bring auto drivers as well as drivers under the “ambit of social security benefits”.

Saini said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement a 35% increase in minimum basic wages under the provisions of the Code on Wages. (HT File)

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Saini was in Gurugram to address a state-level labour awareness and felicitation programme. The event was also attended by Haryana industries minister, Rao Naribar Singh. While addressing the gathering, Saini said that the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can only be realised through the active participation and empowerment of the labour force.

“The economy of any nation rests on four fundamental pillars—land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship. Among these pillars, labour constitutes the most vital link as it drives the entire development process,” Saini said.

Describing workers as the backbone of nation-building, Saini said that the vision of a developed India cannot be realised without their empowerment, dignity and active participation.

The CM said that strength of both the national and state economies is fundamentally anchored in the hard work and dedication of workers, whose contribution continues to propel India towards becoming a developed nation.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a demand raised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for the formation of a dedicated welfare mechanism for auto drivers and drivers, the CM announced that the state government will constitute a state social security board aimed at ensuring the social and economic upliftment of organised workers. “This board will extend the ambit of social security benefits to auto drivers and drivers as well,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a demand raised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for the formation of a dedicated welfare mechanism for auto drivers and drivers, the CM announced that the state government will constitute a state social security board aimed at ensuring the social and economic upliftment of organised workers. “This board will extend the ambit of social security benefits to auto drivers and drivers as well,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the already announced service security framework, he said that the process of issuing appointment letters is currently underway. He said that all eligible workers will be provided appointment letters by June 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the already announced service security framework, he said that the process of issuing appointment letters is currently underway. He said that all eligible workers will be provided appointment letters by June 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement a 35% increase in minimum basic wages under the provisions of the Code on Wages. Tracing the trajectory of wage growth, he said that the minimum wage stood at ₹2,903 in 2005 and rose to ₹6,289 by 2014, while minimum wages have now reached ₹19,425. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement a 35% increase in minimum basic wages under the provisions of the Code on Wages. Tracing the trajectory of wage growth, he said that the minimum wage stood at ₹2,903 in 2005 and rose to ₹6,289 by 2014, while minimum wages have now reached ₹19,425. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that over 54.32 lakh workers in Haryana have been registered on the e-Shram portal, while in the organised sector, 33.58 lakh workers are registered across 4.5 lakh establishments. He further stated that an incentive of ₹1,100 is being provided to workers upon registration and urged all stakeholders to encourage maximum enrolment.

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