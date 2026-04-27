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Haryana to set up social security board for organised workers: Saini

Describing workers as the backbone of nation-building, Saini said that the vision of a developed India cannot be realised without their empowerment, dignity and active participation

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that a “state social security board” will be set up for the social and economic upliftment of organised workers. The board will bring auto drivers as well as drivers under the “ambit of social security benefits”.

Saini said that Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement a 35% increase in minimum basic wages under the provisions of the Code on Wages. (HT File)

Saini was in Gurugram to address a state-level labour awareness and felicitation programme. The event was also attended by Haryana industries minister, Rao Naribar Singh. While addressing the gathering, Saini said that the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can only be realised through the active participation and empowerment of the labour force.

“The economy of any nation rests on four fundamental pillars—land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship. Among these pillars, labour constitutes the most vital link as it drives the entire development process,” Saini said.

Describing workers as the backbone of nation-building, Saini said that the vision of a developed India cannot be realised without their empowerment, dignity and active participation.

The CM said that strength of both the national and state economies is fundamentally anchored in the hard work and dedication of workers, whose contribution continues to propel India towards becoming a developed nation.

He said that over 54.32 lakh workers in Haryana have been registered on the e-Shram portal, while in the organised sector, 33.58 lakh workers are registered across 4.5 lakh establishments. He further stated that an incentive of 1,100 is being provided to workers upon registration and urged all stakeholders to encourage maximum enrolment.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to set up social security board for organised workers: Saini
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to set up social security board for organised workers: Saini
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