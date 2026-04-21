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Haryana to start third-party audits to combat Ayushman Bharat frauds

hairing a review meeting to assess the progress of the twin schemes, the ACS directed a Third Party Administrator (TPA) for audit and claims processing to be done by Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL)

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS) health, Sumita Misra, on Monday said that the “third-party audits” of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the state-run Comprehensive Health Insurance of Antyodaya Units (CHIRAYU) scheme will be made mandatory to ensure that no fraudulent activities are carried out during the Ayushman Bharat process.

Haryana has a network of 1,363 empanelled hospitals (private -777, public -586), including both government and private institutions, ensuring cashless treatment to beneficiaries. (HT Photo for representation)

Chairing a review meeting to assess the progress of the twin schemes, the ACS directed a Third Party Administrator (TPA) for audit and claims processing to be done by Haryana Medical Services Corporation Ltd (HMSCL).

According to an official spokesperson, Misra said that third-party audits will be made mandatory across the scheme’s operations to ensure that no fraudulent activities are carried out in the Ayushman Bharat process. She further directed that a clear strategy be drawn up to examine how claims from government colleges and medical institutions can be significantly increased under Ayushman Bharat.

She stated that chronic haemodialysis, a critical and recurring treatment for kidney patients, must be actively claimed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to ensure that patients requiring regular dialysis receive full coverage without financial hardship.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to start third-party audits to combat Ayushman Bharat frauds
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana to start third-party audits to combat Ayushman Bharat frauds
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