Haryana to team up with Japan to develop industrial model township

Haryana’s industries minister Rao Narbir Singh on Monday said that the state government is planning to develop one Industrial Model Township (IMT) in collaboration with Japanese companies. The industries minister, who was a part of the chief minister Nayab Singh Saini-led delegation to Japan to explore avenues of investment, said that out of the total 10 proposed IMTs, five have already been approved. (ANI File)

Singh, who had more engagements and returned from Japan after Saini, said that the government is amending its industrial policy in order to develop one of these IMTs in collaboration with Japanese companies.

He said that there is a plan to promote electric vehicles worth up to ₹40 lakh in the IMT to be developed “specifically in collaboration with Japanese companies.”

The industrial policy will not only benefit the middle class but also focus on the expansion of green energy, he said.

The industries minister said that during the recent Japan visit 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with major Japanese companies involving ₹5,000 crore investment.

He said that this visit will mark the beginning of a new era in the fields of agriculture and environmental development in Haryana.

Singh said that Japan’s greatest strength lies in its commitment and work culture. He said the companies in Japan honour their promises with utmost sincerity and complete them within the stipulated time frame.

The industries minister said that Kubota tractor company will play an important role in Haryana’s agricultural development, while in the environmental sector, the development of cities through green energy, electric vehicles, smart mobility, green buildings and sustainable infrastructure will enhance the quality of life of citizens.