Centre approves 874 cr for roads, bridges in Haryana: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme of the Union ministry of road, transport and highways, approval has been given for widening and strengthening of 11 roads and as many bridges in the state, the cost of which will come to around ₹874 crore. Stating that roads in the state will be widened and strengthened as per requirement, the deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of public works said, the road from Surewala Mod to Punjab-Haryana border in Hisar district will be widened.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds portfolio of public works. (HT File)

Dushyant said the Panipat-Safidon-Jind road will be four-lane from Panipat to Safidon and 10 metre wide from Safidon to Jind. About ₹185 crore will be spent on this 65 km long road. He said about ₹44 crore will be spent on widening and strengthening about 18 km road from Uchana to Litani in Jind district by 7 metres.

He further informed that Hansi-Tosham road will be made four-lane up to the Hisar district border, three bridges on this road have also been sanctioned for widening and strengthening with an estimated cost of ₹60 crore.

The widening and strengthening of Kalanwali-Dabwali road and Dabwali-Kalanwali road via Desujodha will be started. Similarly, Dadri-Bond road and Dadri-Chirya road will be widened, he said.

The deputy CM said Karnal-Kachhwa-Sambali-Kaul road, with two bridges on it, would also be widened and strengthened. He said approval has also been given for widening and strengthening of Assandh-Kaithal road along with two bridges on it in Karnal district. He said the Kaithal-Patiala State highway in Kaithal district will be four-lane and widened at a cost of ₹129 crore.

Dushyant said the road from Surewala Mor in Hisar district to Punjab-Haryana border via Tohana will be widened to 10 metres (two-lane).

He said the widening and strengthening of 11 roads and 11 bridges will cost about ₹725 crore, while ₹150 crore will be spent on the widening of the road from Surewala Mod to Punjab-Haryana border in Hisar district.

