Haryana told to deliver central pool PDS rice by September 30

Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Wednesday allowed Haryana government to deliver the pending custom milled rice (CMR) of the last Kharif marketing season (KMS) for Central pool till September 30.

The Haryana government had urged the Centre on September 4 for more time for milling about 21,000 MT pending paddy procured by the government agencies for the Central pool under the CMR policy last year.

“The government of Haryana should ensure delivery of CMR of Kharif crop of KMS 2022-23 by September 30, as further extension will not be permitted,” said the Union government’s letter to Haryana food, civil supply and consumer affairs secretary.

The Centre directed Haryana to ensure that the milling of Kharif crop of KMS 2022-23 should not overlap with the commencement of KMS 2023-24, set to begin on October 1.

The Centre requested the state government and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to take necessary steps to check any recycling of rice. The Centre asked FCI to put in place a system of monitoring the ground situation to keep track of balance, mill wise delivery of CMR and take schedule from state government in writing.

“Age test may also be conducted at the time of rice delivery as per the protocols devised by FCI,” the Centre’s letter added.

Under CMR policy, the state procurement agencies depute private millers for the purchasing non-basmati paddy from mandis. They have to return 67% rice to the Union government within a pre-decided time frame manner for Public Distribution System.