Haryana has emerged as the leader in blood donation nationally for the third consecutive year, with 5.89 lakh units of blood collected, 8,189 donation camps organised and complete licensed blood-centre coverage achieved across all districts. This was stated by additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra, on Saturday.

Haryana top blood donor for third year

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The ACS said Haryana had stood first among all states in blood donations per million population, based on verified annual blood donation data recorded on the e-RaktKosh portal. The state will be felicitated by the central government on October 1 during the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day programme at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

Misra said Haryana’s achievement reflected sustained public participation and the state’s continued efforts to strengthen blood transfusion services, improve clinical safety, promote digital integration and ensure access to safe, life-saving blood and blood components. Significantly, Haryana has secured the top national position for the third consecutive year, having also received national recognition in 2024 and 2025.

With the licensing of the blood centre at Charkhi Dadri civil hospital, all 22 districts of Haryana now have at least one functional licensed government blood centre, achieving complete district-level coverage, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our blood transfusion network has also expanded substantially, with the number of blood centres increasing from 146 to 163. The state currently has 34 government and 129 private blood centres, while 150 blood centres (92%) are equipped with blood component separation facilities, strengthening access to specialised blood components for patients,” the ACS said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our blood transfusion network has also expanded substantially, with the number of blood centres increasing from 146 to 163. The state currently has 34 government and 129 private blood centres, while 150 blood centres (92%) are equipped with blood component separation facilities, strengthening access to specialised blood components for patients,” the ACS said. {{/usCountry}}

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