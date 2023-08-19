Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers, seven districts get new DCs

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Haryana government on Saturday transferred 16 IAS and more than two dozen HCS officers with immediate effect.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Haryana government on Saturday transferred 16 IAS and more than two dozen HCS officers with immediate effect. (Representational photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven districts of the state got new deputy commissioners (DCs).

According to the orders, Sushil Sarwan is the new Panchkula DC. He replaces Priyanka Soni, who has been posted as the director and special secretary, medical education and research.

Manoj Kumar has been posted as the Yamunanagar DC, while Mandeep Kaur will his Charkhi Dadri counterpart.

Manoj Kumar-II has been posted as the Sonepat DC, Rahul Hooda as the Rewari DC, Mohd Imran Raza as the Jind DC and Prashant Panwar as the Fatehabad DC.