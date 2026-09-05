Haryana: Tribunal comes to aid of flat buyer, allows independent measurement amid row

The Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal has allowed the appointment of an independent qualified architect or engineer to physically measure a flat in Panchkula’s Valley Gardens project, following a dispute between an allottee and the developer over the unit’s area.

The developer maintained that the flat was constructed in accordance with the terms incorporated in the BBA and that the firm is not opposed to appointment of an expert. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The order was passed on September 3 after the tribunal considered an application seeking appointment of an expert to measure the four-bedroom flat, possession of which has been offered by the developer, DLF Homes Developers Pvt Ltd.

The allottee, Ranjit Malhotra, had sought an independent assessment of the flat’s different areas due to his dispute with the developer over the measurements and costs mentioned in the 2022 Builder-Buyer Agreement (BBA).

In 2023, he had petitioned the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority disputing the exact carpet area and the “inflated rates levied on him” by the developer for the flat. He had claimed that despite paying 75% of the full cost, the developer had now included super areas, balcony, storeroom, terrace and servant room to inflate costs. Subsequently, in 2024, the proceedings had reached the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

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{{^usCountry}} The developer has maintained that the flat was constructed in accordance with the terms incorporated in the BBA and that the firm is not opposed to appointment of an expert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The developer has maintained that the flat was constructed in accordance with the terms incorporated in the BBA and that the firm is not opposed to appointment of an expert. {{/usCountry}}

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“On due consideration of the matter, we feel that there is a substance in the application. Thus, we intend to allow the same,” the tribunal said in its order, allowing appointment of independent experts and seeking names from both the parties by September 7. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on November 19.