Haryana: Two dead, six injured in Dadri road accident
chandigarh news

Haryana: Two dead, six injured in Dadri road accident

Dadri police said eight persons were going to attend a death ceremony from Sanwar to Sunaria village when a private bus rammed into their three-wheeler
Two persons were killed and six others injured after a speeding bus hit their auto, which overturned near Rankoli village at Dadri. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Rohtak

Two persons were killed and six others injured after a speeding bus hit their auto, which overturned near Rankoli village at Dadri, police said on Sunday. The deceased are Fakir Chand and Rajbala , both residents of Sanwar village. Dadri police said eight persons were going to attend a death ceremony from Sanwar to Sunaria village when a private bus rammed into their three-wheeler. The driver and conductor of the bus fled the spot. A case has been registered.

Two held for Kaithal man’s murder

KARNAL Two days after body of a man was recovered from a pond in Kotra village of Kaithal, police have arrested two persons for his murder. Pundri DSP Ravinder Sangwan said Jasvinder, a truck driver, and his nephew Rohit had beaten up Suresh, 35, to death as he had stolen 60,000 from Jasvinder. The DSP said the accused were produced in a court and were sent to two-day police remand.

