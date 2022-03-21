Haryana: Two dead, six injured in Dadri road accident

Two persons were killed and six others injured after a speeding bus hit their auto, which overturned near Rankoli village at Dadri, police said on Sunday. The deceased are Fakir Chand and Rajbala , both residents of Sanwar village. Dadri police said eight persons were going to attend a death ceremony from Sanwar to Sunaria village when a private bus rammed into their three-wheeler. The driver and conductor of the bus fled the spot. A case has been registered.

Two held for Kaithal man’s murder

KARNAL Two days after body of a man was recovered from a pond in Kotra village of Kaithal, police have arrested two persons for his murder. Pundri DSP Ravinder Sangwan said Jasvinder, a truck driver, and his nephew Rohit had beaten up Suresh, 35, to death as he had stolen ₹60,000 from Jasvinder. The DSP said the accused were produced in a court and were sent to two-day police remand.