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Haryana: Vij orders probe against patwari for delayed land mutation

Acting on the grievance, Vij directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to investigate the mutation delay and suspend the patwari if found guilty

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 07:44:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered a probe into the alleged eight-month delay in a mutation of a property in Ambala Cantonment.

During the public hearing, Vij also presented cheques of ₹27 lakh to the Rambag Cow shelter committee and ₹4 lakh to the Khatauli Cow shelter committee, on behalf of the state government. (HT File)
During the public hearing, Vij also presented cheques of ₹27 lakh to the Rambag Cow shelter committee and ₹4 lakh to the Khatauli Cow shelter committee, on behalf of the state government. (HT File)

Listening to public grievances at the PWD Rest House, the minister took serious cognizance of a case presented to him regarding a patwari at the tehsil who had not processed the mutation for eight months.

Acting on the grievance, Vij directed the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) to investigate the mutation delay and suspend the patwari if found guilty.

Similarly, in another case, a senior citizen complained about his pending property registration by another patwari, prompting him to direct similar action.

In another case, a resident of the Lal Kurti area filed a complaint stating that a fire occurred in his locality, but the municipal council (MC), fire department, or police had taken no action.

He alleged that several hotels had been built without no objection certificate (NOCs), but the MC or any other department had taken no action, leaving the area vulnerable to future accidents.

On this, the minister directed MC officials to take immediate action.

During the public hearing, Vij also presented cheques of 27 lakh to the Rambag Cow shelter committee and 4 lakh to the Khatauli Cow shelter committee, on behalf of the state government.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: Vij Orders Probe Against Patwari For Delayed Land Mutation
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: Vij Orders Probe Against Patwari For Delayed Land Mutation
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