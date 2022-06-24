Haryana wants farmers to grow pulses, oilseeds in place of bajra

Haryana government has decided to promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in place of bajra in seven bajra-growing districts -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh -- in the southern part of state under the crop diversification scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A target has been set to grow pulses and oilseed crops on at least one lakh acres across the state.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra said the central government has increased the MSP for pulses and oilseeds. She said that under this scheme, pulses, including moong, arhar and urad and oilseed crops, including castor, groundnut and sesame, can be cultivated.

Financial assistance of ₹4,000 per acre will also be provided to the farmers under the scheme. For this, farmers will have to first register on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal and the amount will be transferred to their bank accounts after verification. Information about new varieties of crops and modern technology is being provided to the farmers, she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}