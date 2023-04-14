Haryana’s wheat production to touch 90 lakh MT: JP Dalal

Wheat production in Haryana is likely to touch the 90 lakh metric tonne (MT) mark and about 18 lakh MT wheat has already arrived in the grain markets of the state, agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that of the total wheat arrival in the mandis, about 14 lakh MT wheat has been procured by the government. He said 95,847 MT mustard has also been bought by government agencies so far.

The agriculture minister said that complaints regarding irregularities in wheat measurement have come to his notice from some mandis and that orders have been given to take strict action in this regard.

Dalal said compensation for crop loss, due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm, would be provided to farmers in the month of May. “The state government would give timely compensation to farmers in a transparent manner,” the minister assured, adding that the government is standing with the farmers and that it will be ensured that they do not face any kind of problem.

Dalal said there was lustre loss in wheat crop due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and more than 6% wheat grains were shrivelled and broken.

He said the state government will bear the amount of value cut until a decision is taken by Central government on this issue. “The government will buy every single grain of wheat from farmers and full MSP will be given to them,” he said.