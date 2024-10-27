Haryana: Women cops allege sexual harassment, probe begins

A day after a letter was circulated on social media platforms in which a woman cop from Jind accused an IPS officer of sexually harassing her as well as other women personnel, Haryana BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Saturday said the state government would investigate the matter thoroughly. While interacting with mediapersons in Sonepat, Badoli said action would be taken in case the officer (Jind SP Sumit Kumar) is found guilty after investigation. In a letter posted on social media platforms, victims have accused an SHO and a DSP of facilitating the sexual assault.

Seven women cops have sent complaints via email to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, ADGPs and other senior police officials. They alleged that an SHO and a DSP, both women, are running a honey trap together.

Astha Modi, superintendent of police (SP), Fatehabad, who is handling the case, said statements of 19 female personnel have been recorded so far. “A report will be submitted once the investigation is complete,” she added.

In the letter, one of the woman cops mentioned that a woman SHO, a female DSP and an SP are involved in “illicit” activities. She mentioned that female police officers who raise their voices against harassment, get their annual confidential report (ACR) adversely affected. The letter also claims that there is an illicit relationship between the SHO and the IPS officer, with the SHO allegedly presenting female officers favoured by the IPS in front of him.

“A widow woman officer was reportedly saved from harassment after intervention by Jind MLA Krishna Midha, but her ACR was affected resultantly,” the letter reads.

The letter narrated a woman cop’s ordeal, mentioning, “The IPS officer posted in my district keeps a lewd eye on attractive female police staff. The SP’s wife and children live in another district. One day, the SHO of the women’s police station took me to the SP residence where I was asked to make tea. When I returned with tea, madam (SHO) was no longer in the room and the SP tried to force himself on me. I resisted this and managed to get out of the room".

The letter further read that upon reaching the camp office, she saw the SHO seated there. “I narrated the entire episode but she angrily told me that I have to cooperate with officers. I left in tears and later shared it with a woman DSP who too asked me to cooperate for promotion. After this, the SHO started harassing me, threatening to ruin my ACR,” she alleged in the letter.

The woman cop further mentioned that she would be forced to end her life if such actions are not stopped. The letter also mentioned that a gang is being operated by the SHO, DSP and others for trapping boys from wealthy families to extort money.