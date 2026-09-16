Haryana women’s panel takes note of Gurugram hit-and-run video

The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a video circulating on social media that allegedly showed the driver of a vehicle intentionally hitting a woman rider in Gurugram.

The commission has sought prompt legal action including registration of an FIR. (HT File)

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In a communication addressed to the Gurugram commissioner of police, Sibash Kabiraj, commission chairman Usha Priyadarshi said the incident posed a serious threat to the woman’s life, safety and dignity.

The commission directed the concerned deputy commissioner of police to immediately identify the woman involved and ensure her safety, medical assistance and legal aid. The police have also been asked to identify the driver and registered owner of the vehicle.

The commission has also directed the police to secure and preserve the original video, CCTV footage, vehicle records and other relevant evidence related to the incident. The commission has sought prompt legal action including registration of an FIR.

“An action taken report, along with a copy of the FIR and the relevant record shall be submitted to the commission immediately without fail. The identity of the woman shall not be disclosed except as permissible under law,’’ reads the communication.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have also been directed to ensure that the woman or her family does not face any threat, pressure or harassment, and to take necessary preventive action, the communication said. A copy of the communication has also been sent to the Haryana director general of police, Ajay Singhal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have also been directed to ensure that the woman or her family does not face any threat, pressure or harassment, and to take necessary preventive action, the communication said. A copy of the communication has also been sent to the Haryana director general of police, Ajay Singhal. {{/usCountry}}

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