Chandigarh: International conference throws light on gut health

Haryana Yog Aayog in collaboration with National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) and Yog Centre, PGIMER, organised a hybrid international conference at the NINE auditorium on Thursday.

Speakers from all over the world joined the conference as guest speakers. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 700 participants registered through online mode and over 350 participants attended the conference physically.

NINE principal Dr Sukhpal Kaur welcomed chief guest Dr G Anupama, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare department, Haryana, and other dignitaries. Speakers from all over the world joined the conference as guest speakers.

The chief guest, in her address, shared her experience and expertise of her medical background on the theme of the conference. She also appreciated the efforts of Dr Jaideep Arya , chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog, for his work in the field of yoga and naturopathy. She also encouraged everyone to inculcate yoga, naturopathy in their lives.

Dr Kumar Gaurav Dhawan , deputy director, PGIMER, appreciated the efforts of Haryana Yog Aayog and NINE for organising this conference. Dr Vandana Disodia, additional director, AYUSH, Haryana , said Panchkula will be ranked 3rd position in establishing National Institute of Ayurveda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Jaideep Arya, chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog, and Dr Arya emphasised the need of gut health for the sake of immunity. Dr JS Thakur, head of department of public health, PGIMER also shared his views on the importance of research in yoga for better awareness among participants.

Dr. Sapna Nanda , Principal, Govt college of Education , as a dietician she shared her view on the importance of diet and life style to live a healthy life.Dr. Mahender, Principal, GCYEH also appreciated the efforts of organism and mentioned about the bright future of yogasan in the medical, sports and education.

In the felicitation ceremony, Golden Book of World made during 75 lakh Surya Namaskaran project was presented to the chief guest by chairman Haryana Yog Aayog along with other officials. The chief guest was also felicitated by Dr Jaideep Arya, Dr Sukhpal Kaur and other dignitaries were felicitated by officials of NINE and Haryana Yoga Aayog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON