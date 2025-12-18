Haryana’s 3-day winter assembly session from today

With the Haryana assembly’s winter session commencing on Thursday and the principal opposition party the Congress announcing to corner the government on a slew of hot-button issues, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the government is ready to hold discussion on every issue and every point. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, energy minister Anil Vij, parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal were present at the meeting. (HT Photo)

“Each issue will be answered point-wise, while maintaining constitutional commitment,” Saini told reporters after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The BAC decided to restrict the Winter Session of the House up to three sittings and adjourn the House on December 22. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan, during which detailed deliberations were held on the legislative business and agenda of the upcoming session, the spokesperson said.

The session will take up important legislative matters and issues of public interest.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, energy minister Anil Vij, parliamentary affairs minister Mahipal Dhanda, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal were present at the meeting.

Deputy speaker Krishan Lal Middha and MLA Savitri Jindal attended the meeting as special invitees.

The panel also discussed various aspects related to the smooth conduct of proceedings and necessary arrangements to ensure that the session remains meaningful and productive, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, after the BAC committee, responding to the statements of Congress leaders demanding more sittings of the House, the chief minister said that the Vidhan Sabha proceedings are conducted purely on the basis of business. Saini urged the Opposition to engage in meaningful discussion and bring issues related to public interest. He said that when the government makes a valid point, the opposition walks out of the House instead of listening to what is being said.

“Due to continuous defeats, there is frustration within the Congress,” Saini said, adding that during the previous session, the opposition wasted one day, due to which even the questions of MLAs could not be completed.