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Haryana’s 42 projects mapped, 40 in pipeline under PM GatiShakti

An official spokesperson said the meeting organised by the industries and commerce department, focused on strengthening integrated planning, improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring time-bound execution of infrastructure projects.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Haryana government has lined up over 80 infrastructure projects under the PM GatiShakti framework, with 42 already mapped and remaining in the pipeline, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Monday after a review meeting to assess progress and implementation of projects.

The Haryana government has lined up over 80 infrastructure projects under the PM GatiShakti framework, with 42 already mapped and remaining in the pipeline, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said on Monday after a review meeting to assess progress and implementation of projects. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

An official spokesperson said the meeting organised by the industries and commerce department, focused on strengthening integrated planning, improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring time-bound execution of infrastructure projects.

Rastogi said strict monitoring and enhanced coordination is key to timely completion of projects. He stated that effective implementation of PM GatiShakti will not only accelerate infrastructure development but also boost investment and generate employment.

PM GatiShakti, a GIS-based platform integrating over 2,400 data layers, is enabling scientific and data-driven decision-making by providing real-time inputs across departments. The platform helps identify infrastructure gaps, optimise route planning and eliminate silo-based approaches, thereby significantly improving project execution timelines.

The chief secretary said that all infrastructure projects above 100 crore must be routed through the PM GatiShakti framework. Such projects are to be examined through structured mechanisms like the Network Planning Group and the Empowered Group of Secretaries to ensure unified planning and approval.

The review further highlighted the planning of multiple greenfield industrial parks across Haryana. Projects at Naraingarh, Rewari, Ambala, Faridabad, Jind and Sonepat are expected to generate employment, attract investment and strengthen regional industrial ecosystems, while improving logistics efficiency through enhanced connectivity. In addition, the state has strengthened data governance by identifying 396 critical data layers and implementing standard operating procedures to improve data quality, spokesperson said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana’s 42 projects mapped, 40 in pipeline under PM GatiShakti
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana’s 42 projects mapped, 40 in pipeline under PM GatiShakti
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