: Even as the overall air quality in Haryana improved on Thursday, it continues to remain “poor” in several cities, especially those located in the National Capital Region.

Haryana’s air quality improves, AQI of NCR cities remain ‘poor’

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the state was recorded 164 on Thursday from 196 reported on October 22.

The AQI of Bahadurgarh, Daruhera, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak and Sonepat was flashed in the ‘poor’ category with AQI recorded between 200 and 300, according to the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Whereas, the air quality of Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Hisar, Karnal, Manesar, Narnaul, Sirsa, Yamunanagar was flashed as ‘moderate’ with the AQI between 100 and 200. There was a considerable improvement in the air quality of Ambala, Panchkula, Panipat and Palwal with the AQI of these cities recorded as ‘satisfactory’.

The state witnessed 67 fresh cases of stubble burning on Thursday, taking the total number of farm fires to 938 this year against 1,495 cases reported in the state from September 15 to October 26 last year.

