Haryana’s Covid recovery rate drops by 16% in April

The coronavirus (Covid-19) has claimed lives of at least 35 people every day in Haryana in April. While the recovery rate dropped by 16% in the last 30 days, active cases rose from 10,362 to 97,562, as per official data.

During the month, 1.95 lakh people were tested positive and over 1 lakh people recovered from the infection even as the positivity rate increased by 2%.

The death toll rose from 3,164 on April 1 to 4,216 on Friday when the state recorded 98 more fatalities. April, as per data, has been most fatal in terms of size and scale of the surge in fresh cases and number of lives (1,052) the virus sniffed in 30 days.

Active cases grew at a massive pace in April. For example, Gurugram, the most affected NCR district, had 2,147 active cases on April 1 and on Friday its active case tally stood at 36,692.

Similarly, in Faridabad, active cases increased from 637 to 11,456 in a month.

As per data, the month began with 4.67% positivity rate and it stood at 6.63% on Friday. Similarly, the recovery rate dropped from April 1’s 95.37% to 79.14% on Friday.

However, the number of vaccine shots administered increased from 17 lakh to 38 lakh in the month.

MONTH CAPPED WITH HIGHEST FATALITIES

On Friday, at least 73% of the total new Covid-19 cases came from the nine districts of Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, where the state government has imposed weekend lockdown.

Total 98 patients succumbed to the contagion in state with Gurugram recording 14 fatalities, Hisar 11, Ambala nine, and Rewari and Bhiwani eight each.

In the last 24 hours, 50,031 people were tested in state. Of 13,833 fresh cases on Friday, Gurugram recorded the highest of 4,435 new cases, Faridabad 1,434, Sonepat 912, Hisar 860, Ambala 415, Karnal 883, Panipat 526, Rohtak 377, Rewari 259, Panchkula 324, Kurukshetra 287, Yamunanagar 463, Sirsa 563, Mahendergarh 472, Bhiwani 246, Jhajjar 221, Palwal 150, Fatehabad 320, Kaithal 112, Jind 489, Nuh 46 and Charkhi Dadri 39.

On Friday, 9,348 people recovered, pushing the cumulative tally of patients recovered to 3.86 lakh of 4.87 lakh total positive cases.

FATEHABAD DC TESTS POSITIVE

Meanwhile, after Fatehabad DC Narhari Singh Banger tested positive for Covid, the Haryana government has directed HCS officer Dr Munish Nagpal, who is ADC Fatehabad, to look after the work of DC Fatehabad with immediate effect till Banger recovers and joins duty, an official order stated.

MARKETS IN KARNAL TO REMAIN SHUT TILL MAY 10

The Karnal district administration has decided to shut all markets in city till May 10.

Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the decision to shut markets from April 30 midnight to May 10 was taken after a meeting with the representatives of market associations in district.

The DC has urged residents to follow direction of the government and stay inside their homes to break the chain of the infection.

The coronavirus (Covid-19) has claimed lives of at least 35 people every day in Haryana in April. While the recovery rate dropped by 16% in the last 30 days, active cases rose from 10,362 to 97,562, as per official data. During the month, 1.95 lakh people were tested positive and over 1 lakh people recovered from the infection even as the positivity rate increased by 2%. The death toll rose from 3,164 on April 1 to 4,216 on Friday when the state recorded 98 more fatalities. April, as per data, has been most fatal in terms of size and scale of the surge in fresh cases and number of lives (1,052) the virus sniffed in 30 days. Active cases grew at a massive pace in April. For example, Gurugram, the most affected NCR district, had 2,147 active cases on April 1 and on Friday its active case tally stood at 36,692. Similarly, in Faridabad, active cases increased from 637 to 11,456 in a month. As per data, the month began with 4.67% positivity rate and it stood at 6.63% on Friday. Similarly, the recovery rate dropped from April 1’s 95.37% to 79.14% on Friday. However, the number of vaccine shots administered increased from 17 lakh to 38 lakh in the month. MONTH CAPPED WITH HIGHEST FATALITIES On Friday, at least 73% of the total new Covid-19 cases came from the nine districts of Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, where the state government has imposed weekend lockdown. MORE FROM THIS SECTION HP records 2,358 cases, 10 deaths Covid situation grave in Punjab, Chandigarh: HC Weekend lockdown in nine Haryana districts till Monday 5am Defer byelections to Mandi LS, Fatehpur assembly seats: BJP Total 98 patients succumbed to the contagion in state with Gurugram recording 14 fatalities, Hisar 11, Ambala nine, and Rewari and Bhiwani eight each. In the last 24 hours, 50,031 people were tested in state. Of 13,833 fresh cases on Friday, Gurugram recorded the highest of 4,435 new cases, Faridabad 1,434, Sonepat 912, Hisar 860, Ambala 415, Karnal 883, Panipat 526, Rohtak 377, Rewari 259, Panchkula 324, Kurukshetra 287, Yamunanagar 463, Sirsa 563, Mahendergarh 472, Bhiwani 246, Jhajjar 221, Palwal 150, Fatehabad 320, Kaithal 112, Jind 489, Nuh 46 and Charkhi Dadri 39. On Friday, 9,348 people recovered, pushing the cumulative tally of patients recovered to 3.86 lakh of 4.87 lakh total positive cases. FATEHABAD DC TESTS POSITIVE Meanwhile, after Fatehabad DC Narhari Singh Banger tested positive for Covid, the Haryana government has directed HCS officer Dr Munish Nagpal, who is ADC Fatehabad, to look after the work of DC Fatehabad with immediate effect till Banger recovers and joins duty, an official order stated. MARKETS IN KARNAL TO REMAIN SHUT TILL MAY 10 The Karnal district administration has decided to shut all markets in city till May 10. Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the decision to shut markets from April 30 midnight to May 10 was taken after a meeting with the representatives of market associations in district. The DC has urged residents to follow direction of the government and stay inside their homes to break the chain of the infection.