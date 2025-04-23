Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana’s first Balika Panchayat formed in Fatehabad village

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 23, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The panchayat was formed through a formal voting process in which girls aged 11 to 21 years actively participated and were elected to various posts.

In a significant initiative to empower young girls and support the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Haryana’s first “Balika Panchayat” was constituted in village Barseen of Fatehabad district by the Zila Parishad.

The key objectives of forming these panchayats are to support the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and fostering gender equality (HT File)
The key objectives of forming these panchayats are to support the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and fostering gender equality (HT File)

The panchayat was formed through a formal voting process in which girls aged 11 to 21 years actively participated and were elected to various posts.

A government spokesperson said that the Balika Panchayat in village Barseen has been constituted as a pilot project and following its success similar panchayats will be established in every village of the district to promote the welfare and participation of girls.

The key objectives of forming these panchayats are to support the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and fostering gender equality, the spokesperson said.

The Balika Panchayat aims to raise awareness among girls and women about their rights, issues related to women’s safety, nutrition, and sanitation. While these panchayats will not hold constitutional or financial authority, they will be allowed to participate in Gram Sabha meetings and present their suggestions.

The Balika Panchayat will focus on vital areas such as education, health, safety, sanitation, and gender equality. It will work in coordination with the Gram Panchayat and take part in its proceedings. Members of the Balika Panchayat will also be provided training in governance, leadership, and social development.

Fatehabad deputy commissioner Mandeep Kaur distributed certificates to the newly elected sarpanch and panches of the Balika Panchayat.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana’s first Balika Panchayat formed in Fatehabad village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On