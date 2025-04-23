Haryana’s first Balika Panchayat formed in Fatehabad village

In a significant initiative to empower young girls and support the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Haryana’s first “Balika Panchayat” was constituted in village Barseen of Fatehabad district by the Zila Parishad. The key objectives of forming these panchayats are to support the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and fostering gender equality (HT File)

The panchayat was formed through a formal voting process in which girls aged 11 to 21 years actively participated and were elected to various posts.

A government spokesperson said that the Balika Panchayat in village Barseen has been constituted as a pilot project and following its success similar panchayats will be established in every village of the district to promote the welfare and participation of girls.

The key objectives of forming these panchayats are to support the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and fostering gender equality, the spokesperson said.

The Balika Panchayat aims to raise awareness among girls and women about their rights, issues related to women’s safety, nutrition, and sanitation. While these panchayats will not hold constitutional or financial authority, they will be allowed to participate in Gram Sabha meetings and present their suggestions.

The Balika Panchayat will focus on vital areas such as education, health, safety, sanitation, and gender equality. It will work in coordination with the Gram Panchayat and take part in its proceedings. Members of the Balika Panchayat will also be provided training in governance, leadership, and social development.

Fatehabad deputy commissioner Mandeep Kaur distributed certificates to the newly elected sarpanch and panches of the Balika Panchayat.