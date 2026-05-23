Haryana’s Right to Service auto appeal system goes national

Haryana’s Right to Service Commission’s auto appeal system (AAS) has been recognised as a priority area for nationwide implementation under the second phase of the Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Initiative (CRDI). The CRDI is a nationwide reform led by the Union cabinet secretariat aimed at improving ease of living and ease of doing business. Around 9.63 lakh applications were delayed and about 1.25 lakh were pending under process as on March 31, 2026. (HT File)

Presenting Commission’s annual report for 2025-26, chief commissioner, Haryana Right to Service Commission, TC Gupta at a briefing on Friday said the Government of India has identified AAS as a priority area under deregulation reforms, with several states and union territories showing interest in adoption. An AAS WhatsApp Chatbot and mobile application were also launched by the chief commissioner on Friday.

“The Commission was requested to make a presentation to all the states and Union Territories which was delivered by me on February 11, 2026,’’ the chief commissioner said. Gupta said that the presentation highlighted how AAS can improve ease of living and ease of doing business by reducing delays, cutting repeated visits and creating a clear digital record of service delivery. The session received encouraging responses from various States and UTs interested in adopting the system, he said.

Gupta said that delegations have also visited Haryana to understand the AAS model. “A delegation from the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), led by director general of NCGG, Surendrakumar Bagde visited the Commission on July 29, 2025. A delegation from Karnataka also recently visited the Commission to study the auto appeal system. MoUs have already been signed with Chandigarh, Tripura and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for adoption of the auto appeal system and discussions with other states are also underway,’’ the chief commissioner said.

Gupta said that AAS is not merely a software platform but a governance design that combines timelines, responsibility, automatic escalation, data-based monitoring and citizen access. Haryana’s experience shows that statutory rights become meaningful when supported by a strong digital enforcement system. The significance of the model lies in its ability to be replicated. Since the system is service-based and department-agnostic, it can be adapted across different administrative structures.

More than 2 crore applications received in 2025-26

The Commission’s 2025-26 annual report said that the SARAL platform received over 2.06 crore applications for notified services. Of these, about 1.95 crore applications (94.71%), were disposed of within the prescribed RTS timelines. Around 9.63 lakh applications were delayed and about 1.25 lakh were pending under process as on March 31, 2026.

Commission is not a toothless tiger

The chief commissioner said the role of the Commission was not limited to resolution. Under the Haryana Right to Service Act it can recommend departmental action, suggest process re-engineering, recommend notification of new services or modification of existing notifications and impose penalties in appropriate cases.

During 2025-26, the Commission recommended departmental action in 32 cases. These included cases where officials failed to discharge responsibilities under the Act or where delays and lapses required departmental attention.

“From August 2024 onwards, the Commission recorded 365 instances involving warnings, advisories, displeasure or appreciation. These included 48 entries relating to IAS officers, 4 relating to IPS officers, 24 relating to HCS officers, 4 relating to HPS officers, 205 relating to JE, SD, XEN, SE and CE level officers, two relating to bank managers and 75 relating to other departmental officials,’’ the Commissioner said.