Haryana’s tourism will be brought on world map, says Union tourism minister

Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that an action plan will be prepared to bring Haryana's rich civilisation, culture and tourism on the global stage.

Shekhawat also emphasised the need to enhance the grandeur of the 38th Surajkund international crafts mela and to involve major partner countries in the event in the future during a meeting with Haryana’s tourism minister Dr Arvind Sharma, who met the Union minister in Delhi on Friday.

Sharma formally invited Shekhawat to the inauguration of the Surajkund mela, scheduled to be held in Faridabad from February 7.

According to an official spokesperson, Shekhawat stated that the time has come to showcase Haryana’s tourism on the global stage, similar to the recognition of the Surajkund Mela.

He said that the Central and Haryana governments will collaborate to develop a special action plan to ensure that the world experiences and appreciates the richness of Haryana’s culture and tourism.

To promote the Surajkund mela on a global platform, the Union minister proposed organising theme-based fairs in the mela, similar to those held in cities like Mumbai and Kolkata.

Haryana tourism minister said that artists, weavers, and craftsmen from theme states Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, and 50 other nations, will participate in the event.