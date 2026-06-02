HAU scientists identify pathogen behind strawberry wilt disease

Scientists at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, claimed to have identified Fusarium proliferatum as a new pathogen responsible for wilt disease in strawberry crops, marking the first confirmed report of the pathogen affecting strawberry crops in India.

While giving this information an official spokesperson of the HAU said that under the guidance of HAU vice-chancellor prof BR Kamboj, the university scientists have already started developing disease management strategist. (HT File)

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The breakthrough research has received international recognition after being accepted for publication in the Elsevier journal Physiological and Molecular Plant Pathology, a globally recognised journal in the field of plant disease research.

While giving this information an official spokesperson of the HAU said that under the guidance of HAU vice-chancellor prof BR Kamboj, the university scientists have already started developing disease management strategies. As per the researchers laboratory testing of fungicides and bio-agents has been completed, while field trials of the most effective treatments will be conducted during the next crop season.

Prof. BR Kamboj said timely identification of emerging crop diseases is crucial amid changing agricultural conditions and stressed the need for continuous monitoring and quick control measures in farmers’ fields.

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{{^usCountry}} “Wilt disease is one of the major challenges in strawberry cultivation. This discovery underlines the importance of vigilant surveillance and strong disease management strategies to protect strawberry production,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Wilt disease is one of the major challenges in strawberry cultivation. This discovery underlines the importance of vigilant surveillance and strong disease management strategies to protect strawberry production,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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HAU director of research Dr Rajbir Garg said the study has been recognised internationally as the first report documenting the disease in India, giving global recognition to the university’s scientific work.

The team is now focusing on understanding the disease pattern and developing targeted solutions to minimize crop losses and ensure sustainable strawberry cultivation.