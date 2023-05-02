Ludhiana gas leak: ‘Unforgettable’, ‘horrific,’ says officer who arrived first at spot

The scenes of dead bodies lying on the road is still haunting the personnel from the police control, who first arrived at the spot within minutes of the gas leak tragedy on Sua Road in Giaspura.

ASI Shavan Kumar (HT Photo)

‘Horrific’ and ‘unforgettable’ is how assistant sub inspector (ASI) Shavan Kumar described his experience when he reached the spot as part of a patrolling team on Eastman Chowk.

“It still gives me shivers, when I go anywhere near the spot. The scene of bodies lying on the road revolve in front of my eyes and make me numb,” said ASI Shavan Kumar, who had also fallen unconscious due to the affect of the gas leak in the area during the initial rescue efforts.

“I was patrolling near the Eastman Chowk when I came to know about the incident through the police control room,” he said.

He said that I along with two other officers parked the car on the opposite side of the Goyal milk shop.

“As I was approaching the bodies, I saw a cat, who was heading towards the shop, had fallen on the ground,” he said.

He said Nandini, daughter of one of the victims, Navneet, was crying loudly and asked me to help her parents.

“It was heartrending,” he said.

“I checked their pulse and they were not alive,” he said.

“Then I moved towards the Aarti clinic and saw the doctor’s family lying unconscious in the shop. I tried to break the glass doors of the clinic, but could not open it,” the police official said.

Kumar said that within minutes, the gas started to have an impact on him.

“I fell on the ground. Fellow officials and neighbours took me to the hospital and poured cold water on my head,” he said.