Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh Police said during a meeting of the standing committee of administrator’s advisory council on law and order on April 28 that they have stepped up the measures to ensure the welfare of senior citizens.

The minutes of the meeting, which was held at the office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Sector 9, were released recently.

Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. He added that the cops aren’t visiting all seniors this way currently.

Speaking about this, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the police have prepared a list of senior citizens in three categories - ‘A’ category for senior citizens residing alone, B category for senior couples who are living without family and C category includes senior citizens staying with their family members.

Special instructions have been issued to the beat staff to contact the ‘A’ category seniors weekly and the ‘B’ category seniors fortnightly. He added that seniors can also register on the e-Saathi app and mark the visits of the beat staff on the e-beatbook app.

Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.

Chairman of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) Baljinder Singh Bittu, who is also a member of the committee, added that the beat staff must also keep a lookout for vendors, hawkers and garbage collectors who do recce to check which houses are empty during the day and break into them at night.

Increasing theft in Industrial Area after razing of Colony No. 4 discussed

Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Chandigarh Rajiv Kalia, who is also a member of the council, spoke about how crime has increased in Industrial Area after Colony Number 4 was demolished around two weeks ago. He also described how some open spaces and empty plots in Industrial Area are being used illegally.

He suggested that the police hold a meeting with industrialists to better understand their grievances. The SSP has asked the DSP and SHO concerned to look into these problems and suggestions.

Retired IPS officer VK Kapoor suggested that an effective and operational intelligence system be put in place.