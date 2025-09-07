Hazratbal row: Omar questions use of National Emblem on mosque’s plaque

As the J&K Police have filed a case for alleged defacement of national emblem inside the Hazratbal Shrine, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has questioned as to why the national emblem was used at a religious place and sought an apology from Waqf Board chairperson and senior BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi for playing with the “sentiments of the people”. As the J&K Police have filed a case for alleged defacement of national emblem inside the Hazratbal Shrine, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has questioned as to why the national emblem was used at a religious place and sought an apology from Waqf Board chairperson and senior BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi for playing with the “sentiments of the people”. (ANI File)

On Friday after devotees “defaced” the emblem on the inauguration stone terming it “unislamic”, the Waqf chairperson had labelled the protesters as “terrorists” and sought registration of FIR against them and demanded they should be booked under the Public Safety Act.

A large number of devotees who had come to the Dargah on Friday protested and used stones to remove the emblem part engraved on the inauguration stone which the Waqf Board under Andrabi had installed after some development works and facelifting inside the shrine.

Police have already registered a case at Hazratbal police station and officials said that persons who defaced the emblem on inauguration stone are being identified.

Waqf Board chief’s demand for action receives backlash

However, Andrabi’s demand for FIR and PSA received backlash not only from the J&K chief minister but also from other political and religious groups.

“So far I haven’t seen any religious institution using an emblem, so what was the need to use one on the stone at Hazaratbal,” Omar told reporters in Anantnag.

“The present form of Hazratbal Dargah is given by Shere -e- kashmir, Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, he never used such a stone and people still remember him for his work despite not having his name engraved anywhere. What was the need to erect a stone? And if one’s work is truly meaningful, it will be appreciated and remembered without the need for such markers,” he added.

Without naming Andrabi, he alleged that they have played with the sentiments of the public and an apology is needed. “In none of the religious institutions such an emblem is used, as emblems are only reserved for the government functions. A mosque, temple, dargah or gurdwara is a religious institution not a government body and, therefore, the use of a government emblem in such institutions is inappropriate.”

Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti also demanded legal action against Andrabi for using the state emblem at a religious place.

“The Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code that deals with deliberate acts intended to outrage religious sentiments should be invoked here,” she said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said that the sequence of events at the Hazratbal shrine is unfortunate. “Using an emblem inside a revered religious shrine is regrettable. It is imperative that we do not allow tempers to flare up. The police should desist from registering an FIR.

And the political class may please use caution in their utterances. Any operational measures will eventually target non-leaders,” he said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema, the biggest conglomerate of religious organisations in J&K headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed concern over the recent developments at the shrine.

“Hazratbal is not merely a structure; it is the spiritual heart of the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir, bound to our faith and identity through centuries of devotion. Any alteration that undermines its sanctity deeply pains the devotional sentiments attached to it… Islam is explicit in its teachings: no plaques, emblems, figures, or symbols are permitted in mosques or shrines. This principle has been honoured across our land for generations. Even when the Hazratbal Shrine was rebuilt in the past, no plaques or foundation stones were placed, out of respect for the injunctions of religion and tradition. To introduce them now sets a dangerous and unnecessary precedent,” the MMU said in a statement.

Later in the evening more than a dozen NC legislators held a press conference and accused the BJP and the chairperson for politicising this issue. “We want an apology from the chairperson,” NC legislator from Hazratbal Salman Sagar said.

NC spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said that the Ashoka Chakra emblem of our country is a sign of the unity of our country. “We all respect the emblem and at the same time we also want an action against those who misuse the emblem,” Sadiq said.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Ladakh and former deputy CM Kavinder Gupta demanded strict action against the protesters. “Deeply anguished by the vandalism of the Ashoka Emblem on the renovation plaque at Hazratbal Shrine. The Emblem is the symbol of our sovereignty & national pride. Such acts hurt our national sentiments & will not be tolerated. Strong action will be taken against miscreants,” Office of Lt Governor Ladakh wrote on X. BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur demanded strict action against the people who defaced national emblem.