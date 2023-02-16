HC contempt notice to former DSP Punjab Police

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued contempt of court notice to former deputy superintendent of police of Punjab Police, Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia took note of his alleged “malicious, libelous and derogatory videos pertaining to the judicial proceedings” and has sought his response by February 28.

A dismissed police official, he has also challenged his dismissal in high court in a different proceedings. The court recorded, the video circulated referred to more than 10 judges of high court against whom scandalous allegations have been made and also against one apex court judge.

“We are of the considered opinion that such publication of social media on the platform of You-Tube amounts to a physical representation which is scandalous and intends to scandalize and intends to lower the authority of this court. Apart from that it also prejudices and causes interference and intends to interfere with the due course of judicial proceedings,” the bench recorded adding that not only more videos were circulated by him and he also conducted a press conference on a matter which was sub-judice.

“It is, thus, apparent that this is not an isolated incident which has taken place. He was also dismissed on a similar charge of making unpleasant remarks against the government through social media, though being a member of a disciplined force,” the bench recorded issuing contempt notice to him.