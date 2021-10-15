Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HC defers hearing in Bhola drug racket to October 26
chandigarh news

HC defers hearing in Bhola drug racket to October 26

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday deferred the hearing in the 2013 suo motu plea in the multi-crore Bhola drug racket case to October 26
Punjab advocate general APS Deol reiterated the state’s resolve to act against the drug menace and highlighted immediacy of action against those involved and importance of sealed cover reports so that prosecution agencies can act swiftly.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday deferred the hearing in the 2013 suo motu plea in the multi-crore Bhola drug racket case to October 26.

The case was taken up on Thursday afternoon by the newly constituted bench of justice AG Masih and justice Ashok Kumar Verma and after a brief hearing, it posted the matter for October 26. The judges told lawyers that during the Dussehra break, they would examine the case record and orders passed from time to time so that they can acquaint themselves with the case.

The bench was to frame various issues on the drug menace in the state so that it can be dealt with separately, but the hearing had to be adjourned due to paucity of time. The court is yet to decide whether the sealed cover reports filed by various agencies are to be opened.

Earlier, appearing for former DGP (prisons) Shashi Kant, senior advocate Gurminder Singh listed out issues related to drugs menace in Punjab and submitted that sealed cover status reports are one part of it and exhorted for holistic approach for eradication of the menace. In 2013, suo motu proceedings were initiated on his letter.

In his submissions, senior advocate Anupam Gupta said the sealed cover status reports dealt with culpability of people in high places. If the issue is not dealt with on priority, it would be a tragedy. He also suggested that the court can open the reports for its own understanding of the issue and if it do not find any substance, can act accordingly, but the reports ought to be opened.

RELATED STORIES

Punjab advocate general APS Deol reiterated the state’s resolve to act against the drug menace and highlighted immediacy of action against those involved and importance of sealed cover reports so that prosecution agencies can act swiftly.

In August, an application was filed by advocate Navkiran Singh seeking opening of three crucial reports, one by then head of the special task force HS Sidhu, another by then assistant director, enforcement directorate, Niranjan Singh and the third report/opinion by a committee headed by then additional chief secretary (home) Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi. All these reports are mainly on allegations of involvement of some high-profile politicians of the state. Acting on the plea, the court had advanced hearing by a almost a month from November.

During the hearing, Deol has also referred to another set of reports submitted in 2018 by an SIT led by Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, to probe role of police officers in the drug racket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab logs 32 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Hero Women’s Pro Golf: Amateur Avani tied in lead with seasoned Vani, Amandeep

ECHS disempanelment: HC breather for seven private hospitals in Punjab

Sidhu meets Cong brass in Delhi, says he has full faith in Sonia’s leadership
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP