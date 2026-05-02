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HC defers hearing on Christian body’s plea against Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry asked the petitioner to produce a resolution passed on April 23 by the General Council of the Anglican Church of India (CIPBC) that authorised Rockes Bernabas Sandhu, a metropolitan bishop, to file the petition.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday deferred the hearing on a plea from a Christian body — Anglican Church of India — challenging Punjab government’s enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, for May 14.

The order was passed as the Punjab government had questioned maintainability of the plea and raised questions about the resolution of April 23.

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry asked the petitioner to produce a resolution passed on April 23 by the General Council of the Anglican Church of India (CIPBC) that authorised Rockes Bernabas Sandhu, a metropolitan bishop, to file the petition.

The order was passed as the Punjab government had questioned maintainability of the plea and raised questions about the resolution of April 23.

As per the plea, the Bengaluru-based religious body was formulated by the enactment of the Indian Church Act, 1927, and had authorised Sandhu, a resident of Amritsar, to file the petition.

The plea seeks quashing of the law terming it “ultra vires the Constitution of India” and seeks restraint order against its implementation on the ground that the law creates a religion-specific penal regime by conferring special and elevated statutory protection exclusively to the “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC defers hearing on Christian body’s plea against Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / HC defers hearing on Christian body’s plea against Punjab’s anti-sacrilege law
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