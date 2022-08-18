HC dismisses bail plea from husband for derogatory posts against wife

: The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed anticipatory bail plea from a Yamunanagar man accused of posting “obnoxious and sexually explicit” social media posts against his estranged wife.

“The petitioner being husband was expected to be caring, considerate, supportive and protective to his wife. Instead, he abdicated his matrimonial and moral duties towards his wife and posted highly obnoxious, sexually explicit and derogatory comments to malign the character of his wife. These aspects aggravate the gravity of allegations against him. The conduct of the petitioner and the act attributed to him is pointing towards serious and grave allegations,” the bench of justice Vivek Puri said, adding that no extra-ordinary circumstances are made out in the case and the petitioner becomes disentitled to the grant of anticipatory bail.

The estranged husband had moved the high court seeking pre-arrest bail after an FIR was registered on January 1, 2021 on the allegations of voluntary causing hurt, subjecting woman to cruelty, criminal intimidation and section pertaining to Information Technology Act invoked on allegations of transmitting sexually explicit material, at Yamunanagar police station.

Allegations were that the petitioner, after marriage in July 2019 and as the relationship soured, defamed the complainant on social media, Facebook and Whatsapp and made her “life miserable”.

His plea was that he had been falsely implicated in the case on account of matrimonial dispute.

State’s counsel had told court that he was accused of posting “highly obnoxious and derogatory” comments on social media against the estranged wife. The print outs of the posts made were also shown in the court arguing that derogatory comments against the character of the complainant woman were posted by him.

“The act attributed to the petitioner is highly deplorable particularly, because such comments have been posted against the wife and circulated in the social media. The relief of anticipatory bail is extra ordinary relief and can be granted only if some exceptional circumstances are made out,” the bench observed dismissing the plea. ENDS

