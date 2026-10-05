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HC hands over ED probe on high-level Punjab graft to CBI

Bench orders central agency to file status report in two months over allegations involving chief minister’s OSD, illegal transfers, and document leaks.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026, 12:31:15 IST
By Surender Sharma
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Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday handed over an investigation into Enforcement Directorate (ED) letters detailing alleged top-level government corruption in Punjab directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months (File photo)
A division bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months (File photo)

A division bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor directed the CBI to register a criminal case and submit a status report within two months. The court further ordered the Punjab government and state police to render full cooperation and assistance to the central agency during the inquiry.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed on August 27 by advocate Nikhil Saraf. Saraf sought an independent central probe after state authorities failed to act on three formal communications sent by the ED to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav between July 24 and August 12. The PIL alleged widespread corruption by senior state officials across multiple domains, including cash-for-transfers, policy manipulations, and tender allocations.

The ruling triggered immediate political fallout. Opposition leaders, including Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, welcomed the court’s intervention and demanded an impartial, time-bound probe to hold powerful officials accountable.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Union government of misusing central agencies like the ED to defame the state administration.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surender Sharma

Surender Sharma is a Chandigarh based journalist with two decades of experience. Leads Chandigarh (Tricity) reporters' team and also covers Punjab and Haryana High Court.

central bureau of investigationenforcement directoratepublic interest litigation
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