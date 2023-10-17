HC issues notice to Punjab govt on Khaira’s bail plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a response from the Punjab government on a plea from Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, seeking bail in a 2015 drug case. Khaira was arrested by Punjab Police on September 28.

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara sought a response by October 19. Last week, the high court had granted him permission to directly approach it for bail in the proceedings wherein he had challenged his arrest. The proceedings in that matter stand reserved for final order on October 12.

The FIR was registered in March 2015. Nine persons were convicted on October 31, 2017. In the same order, the trial court summoned Khaira for November 30, 2017, as an additional accused.

In February this year, the apex court quashed the summoning order. As per the state, in an SIT probe, Khaira’s name had allegedly cropped up in the investigation during the examination of some accused persons.

Khaira has termed the police move to arrest him “absolutely illegal and unconstitutional” further stating the controversy was accorded “quietus and complete closure” by the apex court in February 2023.

He has also termed the case an “example of political vendetta” by the present government in the state.

On the other hand, the government has been arguing that he was nominated as an accused and arrested following a detailed probe.

