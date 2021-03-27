HC issues notice to Punjab govt, PPSC on plea challenging PCS-2020 prelim exam result

The high court has asked the Punjab government and the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to respond by March 31 on a petition alleging violation of reservation law for women in the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) exam 2020.

A bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court also questioned as to why the exam process should not be stayed. The court acted on the plea of one Haridya Preet Kaur and one more woman candidate, who had submitted that in accordance with the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Act, 2020, 33% quota for women had to be provided across the board. But the same was not followed in the Balmiki/Mazbhi Sikh category, they claimed.

The applications were accepted under the category but when the result was declared, it came to light that no reservation was given to women under the same, the court was told.

In June 2020, an advertisement was put out by PPSC for 77 posts and in December it was modified to 75 posts with provisions of the reservation for women as per the 2020 law. The prelims result was declared on March 12 but reservation was not given, says the plea. The high court has sought response by March 31 as it was told that mains exam is to take place anytime between April 1 and April 8.