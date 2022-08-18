HC notice on plea from Congress leader Maken on RS polls

: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday issued notice to independent candidate for Rajya Sabha polls, Kartikeya Sharma on a plea from Congress leader, Ajay Maken challenging the former’s election.

The high court bench of justice HS Madaan has sought response by September 19, Maken’s lawyer, Partap Singh said.

Kartikeya Sharma was backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) combine, alliance in Haryana and secured win in RS polls in the June 10 poll.

The plea demands that Maken be declared as winner, having secured more valid votes than Sharma. The plea alleges non compliance of the provisions of the rules to conduct polls and claims, the returning officer improperly accepted an invalid ballot paper in favour of Sharma.

Out of 89 voters, who cast their votes and 88 votes were valid and in one vote with “improper mark” not prescribed as per rules, was declared valid and in favour of Sharma. This vote has materially affected the outcome of result, the plea claims. ENDS

