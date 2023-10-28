HC notice to ex-minister Rakhra on Samana firm directors’ plea

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Surjit Singh Rakhra and Punjab government on a plea from Samana firm directors alleging threat to their lives and property. Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Surjit Singh Rakhra (File)

The high court bench of justice Sandeep Moudgil, while seeking a response by November 3, observed that prima facie it appeared the government authorities and the law enforcing agencies are either “intentionally and deliberately” siding with respondents, including the former minister or for other unknown reasons are showing “a callous approach to the danger being faced by the petitioners to their life and liberty”.

In the plea, directors Rachana Garg and Ravinder Garg had demanded that steps be taken to protect the petitioners’ life and liberty, including their company, Herman Milkfoods Limited, Samana, for which a serious threat has been caused allegedly at the hands of the former minister, who according to them had colluded with local authorities. The allegations are that the former minister wanted to grab the property. Rakhra was a cabinet minister between 2012 and 2017 during SAD-BJP tenure.

As per the plea, an unlawful mob consisting of more than 30 people allegedly under the influence of the former minister, carried out demolition at factory premises and may further cause damage to the factory. They were not even allowed to enter the premises as these men were still illegally occupying the factory. The court, while seeking response from all by November 3, has also appointed a local commissioner to inspect the premises and submit a report on the adjourned date.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON