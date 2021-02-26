HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking panchayat polls

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Haryana government on notice on a plea seeking panchayat polls.

Last panchayat polls were held in January 2016 and the election process to elect new members in panchayats, panchayat samitis and for zila parishad had to be completed by February 23.

The plea has been filed by one Davender Singh and four others from Jind on which response has been sought by March 25.

The plea states that most of the population in Haryana is living in villages and its people manage day to day affairs on village and community levels through traditional village institutions, which highlights importance of these polls.

“The government has failed to undertake the process of election to be completed before expiry of the term and administrators have been appointed which is going against the mandate of the Constitution,” the plea states.

“The Constitution itself mandates that election be held within stipulated period but by appointing administrators and dissolving panchayats, the whole structure of a local self governance is sought to be defeated by the government,” the plea says.

It demands that the government be directed to hold elections as its decision of delaying it is “arbitrary, unreasonable and against the spirit of the Constitution.”