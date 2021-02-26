HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking panchayat polls
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday put the Haryana government on notice on a plea seeking panchayat polls.
Last panchayat polls were held in January 2016 and the election process to elect new members in panchayats, panchayat samitis and for zila parishad had to be completed by February 23.
The plea has been filed by one Davender Singh and four others from Jind on which response has been sought by March 25.
The plea states that most of the population in Haryana is living in villages and its people manage day to day affairs on village and community levels through traditional village institutions, which highlights importance of these polls.
“The government has failed to undertake the process of election to be completed before expiry of the term and administrators have been appointed which is going against the mandate of the Constitution,” the plea states.
“The Constitution itself mandates that election be held within stipulated period but by appointing administrators and dissolving panchayats, the whole structure of a local self governance is sought to be defeated by the government,” the plea says.
It demands that the government be directed to hold elections as its decision of delaying it is “arbitrary, unreasonable and against the spirit of the Constitution.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Child rights panel recommends online exams for nursery to Class 8 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
History-sheeter Shera, two aides held with heroin, guns in Amritsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health workers’ vaccination wraps up in Chandigarh with 43% coverage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paying 30% cess on hiked water tariff a bane for Chandigarh residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former MP Tanwar launches Apna Bharat Morcha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC seeks details of criminal cases against MPs, MLAs from trial courts, govts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No coercive action against ex-cricketer Yuvraj till further orders: HC to Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over DGP’s extension: Vij quotes tenure policy orders to defend his stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year on, demand to cancel cases against Covid-19 guideline violators in HP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Income Tax raids at Haryana MLA Balraj Kundu's homes, offices
- A caretaker at Kundu's Rohtak office said the IT raids were politically motivated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Khattar unlikely to accede to Vij’s demand for change of DGP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 held with ₹29 lakh drug money, weapons in Amritsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox