HC notice to UTCA secretary on contempt plea over certification course issue

The high court on Monday put Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, secretary Desh Deepak Khanna on notice on a contempt plea moved by Shahnawaz Khan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Minerva Football Club Academy, over the issue of admission issue in a course.

His lawyer, Mohammad Sartaj Khan, said that the response has been sought by December 22 by the bench of Justice HS Sidhu. However, a copy of the order, in which Jay Shah, secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India was sought to be made a party was sought, is awaited. It was on December 7 that the high court had directed UTCA to admit Shahnawaz Khan in hybrid coaches’ certificate course. In his fresh plea, he had told court that he has not been allowed to join the course, despite him supplying the high court order on the day it was passed on December 7. The petitioner has suffered a huge educational/ experience/ financial loss due to conduct of the respondents, he had claimed.

In his earlier petition on December 7, he had told court that besides being the CEO of the Mohali based football academy, he has also worked as a head coach in JP Atray cricket tournament for the 2021-2022 season. On November 25, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advertised its Hybrid Level-1 coaches certification course starting from December 6 and he applied on the same date.

His registration was confirmed through a mail, but subsequently, he made contact with UTCA to confirm his candidature but they did not respond. The course started on December 6. Acting on the plea, the court on December 7 had directed UTCA, that he be allowed to participate in the said course provisionally. However, his assessment would be subject to final decision on the present petition.

