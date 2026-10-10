HC orders CBI probe into illegal mining in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into alleged illegal mining in Hoshiarpur district, citing concerns over destruction of ecology and possible collusion of state authorities.

Court directs drone survey and 3D satellite imagery of the area to assess damage to ecology. (HT)

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“Having perused the materials placed before us, and after taking into consideration the report of the Secretary, DLSA, we are prima facie convinced that the authorities concerned, who were required to ensure the prevention of such large-scale and rampant illegal mining, have utterly failed to carry out their responsibilities. The allegations of collusion of the State authorities with the persons responsible for such large-scale destruction of the ecology, therefore, cannot be brushed aside lightly,” the bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor observed.

The court asked the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry to identify all those responsible for such large-scale and rampant destruction of the ecology and ensure they can be held accountable. The order was passed on September 18 and was released on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition, filed by one Rahul Manchanda through counsel Saurav Bhatia, highlighted the alleged failure of local regulatory bodies to check the ecological damage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition, filed by one Rahul Manchanda through counsel Saurav Bhatia, highlighted the alleged failure of local regulatory bodies to check the ecological damage. {{/usCountry}}

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It alleged rampant illegal mining operations across Hoshiarpur district, alleging that the same was being done with the active connivance of local officials from the department of mines and geology and the Punjab pollution control board (PPCB). The complaint was supported by photographic evidence pointing to widespread environmental destruction in the area.

Following the court’s directions, the district legal service authority (DLSA), Hoshiarpur, inspected the alleged illegal mining sites and submitted a report on the nature and depth of mining.

The DLSA reported deep excavations ranging between 20 and 110 ft across numerous villages, including Sandhwal, Naushahra Simbli, Dewal, Sariana, Waziran, Godho, Bringli, Dhulal, Bhatehar, Dhol Kalota, Alera, Amroh, Basantpur, Asifpur, Jugial, Parelian, and Siparian.

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It further mentioned deliberate attempts by vested interests to mislead the inspecting team. Access routes to actual sites were blocked or were waterlogged, and heavy excavating machinery was parked alongside fresh mounds of the mined material, suggesting prior leaks regarding the inspection schedule, the report said. It also flagged violations of mandatory provisions linked to registration of stone crushers.

The court had sought a response from the local authorities, and an affidavit was filed by the executive engineer-cum-district mining officer, Hoshiarpur, stating that none of the approved commercial mining sites, landowner mining sites and crusher mining sites, within the district, were operational.

The affidavit also said that as per the record maintained by the District Mining Officer, Hoshiarpur, 31 stone crushers are registered in the district, out of which 26 stone crushers are operational.

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In response to a query regarding the source of raw material, apart from citing the provisions regarding the statutory framework governing the source of raw material, no credible data or information was provided, the court observed.

Directing the CBI to submit a report by December, the court ordered a detailed drone survey and acquisition of 3D satellite imagery from Google Earth/ISRO or any other credible source, so that the periodic changes that have occurred in the area can be clearly ascertained.

“In order to facilitate the carrying out of such preliminary inquiry and for the purpose of carrying out the survey and obtaining satellite imagery, the CBI shall be at liberty to take the assistance from the concerned officials of the district administration, as well as the department of mines and geology, besides any other expert body or institute,” the court said, adding that the agency can also take help of any department or the ministry of the central government.

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