NGT halts illegal mining in Sirmaur, issues notice over landslide deaths

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Himachal Pradesh government to ensure no illegal mining takes place in Sirmaur district while proceedings remain pending. The order follows a complaint alleging widespread, unscientific extraction of limestone and riverbed minerals in the region. The tribunal will next hear the matter on December 9. (HT Photo for representation)

Filed by Nathu Ram Chauhan, the application highlights extensive mining and stone crusher operations in Kafota, Sataun, Rajban, Paonta Sahib, Sangrah, and Shillai. The complaint links these unscientific practices directly to an August 18 landslide at a limestone site near Tiloridhar (Baganadhar) in the Kafota-Shillai region. Continuous rains triggered the debris collapse, burying and killing three people—a local truck driver from Barwas village and two workers from Nepal.

Chauhan’s petition also noted that families of the deceased received just ₹20,000 each in compensation.

Citing the gravity of the allegations, the NGT issued notices to the principal secretary of industries, the Sirmaur district administration, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, and the state geologist.

The tribunal will next hear the matter on December 9.

The landslide also sparked a heated debate during the Himachal Pradesh assembly’s monsoon session.

Raising a calling-attention motion, BJP MLA Bikram Singh questioned whether the quarry had valid operational clearances, if mining was permitted during the monsoon, and what actions were taken post-disaster.

Responding to the motion, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan stated that hydraulic pressure caused the quarry debris to collapse onto vehicles and workers during heavy rainfall. He added that the Union ministry of mines and the directorate general of mines safety are investigating the accident, while local police have registered an FIR.