Money laundering probe: ED alleges ₹10,000-crore GMADA land-bank scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its money-laundering investigation linked to Tirupati Infraprojects to alleged irregularities in land acquisition, auctions, master-plan changes and concessions granted to private developers by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), even as the agency concluded a three-day search-and-surveillance operation at the authority’s premises on Thursday. Enforcement Directorate officials leaving the GMADA office in Mohali on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

In a note released on Thursday evening, the ED alleged that manipulation of reserve prices of unsold land could have resulted in a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to GMADA and the Punjab government. The agency, however, has not presented evidence in its note establishing that the entire alleged loss actually occurred.

The searches and surveys were conducted at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana in connection with the Tirupati Infraprojects case. The premises included GMADA headquarters and the office of the Punjab housing and urban development department.

According to the ED note, surveys under Section 16 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, were initially conducted at the offices of GMADA and the housing and urban development department to collect evidence relating to the accused entities. The agency said the surveys were subsequently converted into searches, during which electronic devices and other material were seized.

The ED’s investigation originated from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR) alleging a bank fraud of ₹238 crore involving promoters of Tirupati Infra Projects Private Limited. According to the agency, funds from the company were allegedly siphoned off for personal benefit.

The ED has now expanded its probe to examine a range of decisions and transactions involving GMADA and private developers.

₹57-cr waiver under scrutiny

One of the key issues under investigation is an alleged waiver of statutory dues and penal interest granted to Remigate Infra Developers Private Limited. The ED has estimated the pecuniary benefit from the waiver at between ₹40 crore and ₹57 crore.

The company is developing a 1.3-acre food-court site in Sector 62, Mohali.

The agency is also examining decisions relating to GMADA auctions, land acquisition, compensation, master-plan modifications and concessions allegedly extended to companies linked to Tirupati Infraprojects.

The ED’s note names several officials and private individuals whose premises or activities were covered during the searches, including Punjab principal secretary Vikas Garg, GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi, additional chief administrator Amarinder Malhi, land acquisition collector Rohit Jindal, former chief administrator Rajeev Gupta, Tila Consultancy Private Limited director Kirti Sadhu Bas and directors and promoters associated with Remigate Buildestate and Tirupati Infraprojects.

The agency’s note, however, does not by itself establish criminal liability against the officials named.

ED alleges informal political meetings

The ED has also alleged that AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia held unofficial meetings with GMADA officials concerning master plans and site auctions.

According to the agency, critical decisions relating to fresh auctions, land acquisition and compensation were allegedly taken informally on the instructions of Jain.

The ED has further alleged that GMADA officials carried files outside PUDA Bhawan for meetings with Jain and his officer on special duty, Amarender Jha, at a house in Sector 39, Chandigarh.

The agency claimed the house was allotted in the name of AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, but was used by Jain for meetings concerning GMADA matters.

The ED has also alleged that Jha informally operated from a room at PUDA Bhawan despite having no official position there and used the space to pass on instructions concerning GMADA decisions.

AAP denies allegations

The AAP termed the ED’s allegations concerning Sisodia and Jain “false, baseless and politically motivated”.

The party said neither leader had any role in GMADA’s projects, functioning or official matters and maintained that their role in Punjab was purely political.

The AAP also questioned the legal basis of the ED’s action at GMADA, arguing that the CBI FIR on which the money-laundering investigation was initiated concerns an alleged bank fraud involving Tirupati Infra Projects and does not relate to GMADA.

The party alleged that the ED used the CBI case as a pretext to enter GMADA’s office and seize official documents and data.

Land acquisition irregularities under scanner

The ED said searches also uncovered alleged irregularities in land acquisition and compensation payments.

According to the agency, Tila Consultancy Private Limited, controlled by Kirti Sadhu Bas and Archana Jha, was operating from GMADA and PUDA Bhawan premises and was allegedly working closely with employees of the GMADA land acquisition collector’s office.

The agency is examining alleged irregularities in awards and payments made under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The ED alleged that, despite issuance of Section 11 notifications under the Act, transfer deeds were allowed to be executed without the required collector’s exemption. It also alleged discrepancies in the issuance of letters of intent, including cases where co-sharers of the same khasra were allegedly treated differently.

The agency further said that phones seized during the searches contained chats referring to alleged hawala payments to relatives of Punjab government politicians.

Executive decisions under examination

The investigation has also brought decisions taken by the Punjab housing and urban development department and GMADA under scrutiny.

The ED is examining decisions taken after a June 2025 Punjab cabinet decision replaced chief minister Bhagwant Mann with chief secretary KAP Sinha as chairman of state development authorities.

Among the decisions being scrutinised is a fee waiver approved at GMADA’s 34th meeting in February, which was chaired by Sinha.

The waiver relating to Remigate Buildestates Private Limited/Remigate Infra Developers Private Limited is a particular focus of the investigation.

Origin of the probe

The ED’s money-laundering investigation initially centred on the Suntec City project in New Chandigarh.

Investigators examined alleged irregularities involving change of land use (CLU) approvals, landowner-consent documents and subsequent modifications to approved layouts.

The investigation has since expanded to Tila Consultants and Contractors Private Limited and Delhi-based Tirupati Infraprojects, which the ED says is linked to Remigate Buildestates, Remigate Infra Developers and MB Infrabuild.

The agency is also examining operations and layout permissions relating to Altus Space Builders, Muirwoods Ecocity and properties auctioned by GMADA involving Remigate and MB Infrabuild.

Snapshot of what the ED found

Manipulation of reserve prices could have caused a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to GMADA and Punjab government.

Irregular waiver of statutory dues, penal interest granted to Remigate Infra Developers, yielded pecuniary benefit of ₹40 crore to ₹57 crore.

Land transfer deeds were executed without mandatory collector’s exemptions

AAP leaders held unofficial meetings with GMADA officials and critical decisions on auctions and master plans were passed informally outside official premises.

Electronic devices seized during searches reportedly contained phone chats referencing hawala payments made to relatives of Punjab politicians.

M/s Tila Consultancy Ltd was allegedly operating from GMADA and PUDA Bhawan premises.

Companies on ED radar

M/s Tirupati Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. The action covers its promoters, directors and associates. The action also covers M/s Remigate Buildestates (India) Pvt. Ltd, M/s MB Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd, M/s Mera Baba Reality Associates Pvt Ltd and M/s Mera Baba Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.