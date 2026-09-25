Man convicted for killing daughter’s friend in Sirsa

A local court in Sirsa convicted a man for the murder of a youth from Chautala village who was in a relationship with his daughter. According to the prosecution, the deceased Pawan Kumar, 20, a resident of Chautala village had been in a relationship with a local girl for three to four years and wanted to marry her. (HT File)

The court of district and sessions judge Puneesh Jindia held the accused guilty in the case that dates back to nearly seven years. The sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

According to the prosecution, the deceased Pawan Kumar, 20, a resident of Chautala village had been in a relationship with a local girl for three to four years and wanted to marry her. When the girl’s father, Jeet Ram, learnt of the affair, a panchayat was held but no agreement was reached. Pawan continued to meet the girl secretly. The murder took place on March 10, 2020 in Chautala village of Sirsa district.

Public prosecutor Palvinder told the court that the victim’s brother had given a detailed statement to police, accusing Jeet Ram and others of murdering Pawan out of personal enmity. Police conducted a post-mortem through a medical board and sent viscera for examination, which formed the basis of the investigation.

Jeet Ram was arrested on March 12, 2020. During interrogation, he admitted that Pawan and his then 19-year-old daughter, who was studying at the village government school, had known each other for about three to four years. After a panchayat, Pawan and his father had apologised and assured that there would be no further contact. Despite this, Pawan continued to meet the girl secretly, which deeply upset Jeet Ram.

Enraged, Jeet Ram picked up a kitchen knife from his house and went looking for Pawan towards the market. When he saw Pawan and his brother Indraj walking under the influence of alcohol near a grocery shop. Jeet Ram pushed Pawan from behind, causing him to fall, and then stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen and fled.

In his complaint to police, Pawan’s brother Sandeep Kumar, a photographer, stated that on March 10, 2020, he and Indraj were returning home through the market when Jeet Ram, and two or three others surrounded Pawan. Jeet Ram stabbed him multiple times on the chest and body. Pawan lost consciousness and was taken to the government hospital in Chautala, from where he was referred to Dabwali. Doctors there declared him dead.

However, Sandeep told police that the motive was the ongoing relationship between his brother Pawan and Jeet Ram’s daughter; the two wanted to marry, and the murder was committed out of that enmity.