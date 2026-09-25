6 killed, 10 hurt as tractor overturns in Kurukshetra

Six people were killed and nearly 10 were injured after the tractor-trailer they were travelling in overturned near Pindarsi village in Kurukshetra on Thursday. The injured under treatment in a hospital after the mishap in Kurukshetra on Thursday. (PTI)

The deceased were identified as Bohti Devi, 60, Leela Devi, 58, Bala Devi, 50, a 7-year-old boy, Anjali, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter.

The victims were part of a religious group of nearly 22 people, who were on their way to pay obeisance at Bagar Dham in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. The group left Kala Majra sector 30 around 2 pm.

Their tractor is suspected to have hit another tractor head-on while overtaking, causing it to overturn on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road near the bus stop.

After the accident, several passengers from nearby buses, which stopped due to the incident, rushed to rescue the devotees and managed to pull back the trailer to its position and saved lives.

All were rushed to LNJP civil hospital and a private hospital, where police confirmed six were declared dead.

One of the injured, Paro Devi, told reporters that most group members were from the same village, while a few others had arrived from Karnal.

SHO traffic inspector Ram Karan said that with the help of the ERV, local residents and ambulances, the victims were rushed to the hospital and the trailer was removed from the road.

DSP Gurvinder Singh said, “We have been told that the tractor-trailer driver attempted to overtake another vehicle, lost control and overturned. However, the exact reason behind the accident will be ascertained after a probe and further action will be taken accordingly.”

3 killed as motorcycles collide head-on in Hansi

Three people died on the spot after two motorcycles collided head-on near a poultry farm on the Narnaund-Mirchpur road in Hansi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Kumar, 32, of Ital Kalan village, Kapil Kumar, 30, of Khedi Jalab, and Mohit, 32, of Khedi Lohchab. All three were married.

Vijay, an electrician at the government hospital in Barwala, was the only son of his parents and is survived by his wife and two young children. Kapil leaves behind a wife and one son, while Mohit is survived by his wife and two sons.

According to police the incident took place on Wednesday night, when Kapil and Mohit were returning to their village from Jind on one motorcycle after finishing work. Vijay was travelling on the other bike towards Itar village. The collision occurred near Baga poultry farm on the Narnaund-Mirchpur road. Local residents rushed to the scene, informed the police, and the bodies were taken to the government hospital in Hansi, where doctors declared all three dead.

Mirchpur police post in-charge Kheta Ram said that all three men died on the spot in the accident. Their bodies have been sent to the civil hospital in Hansi for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem and further investigation is going on.