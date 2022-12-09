HC quashes exams for Jal Shakti junior engineer, J&K Police SI posts

The Jammu and Kashmir high court on Thursday ordered cancellation of the examinations conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of junior engineer (civil) at Jal Shakti department (public health engineering) and sub-inspector of the J&K Police.

Acting on a petition, high court judge Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal directed the government to constitute a high-level committee headed by not less than a retired HC judge to inquire into the conduct of the JKSSB.

The court directed the government to carry out a probe into brazen irregularities conducted by the JKSSB and initiate appropriate action against those found guilty.

“The government is hereby directed to constitute a high-level committee headed by not less than a retired high court judge to inquire into the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board for the their brazen irregularities and illegalities in changing the terms and conditions of the tender, also as to what weighed with them to award a contract to conduct an examination by an organisation which has previously facilitated malpractices in public examinations and accordingly appropriate action be initiated against those found guilty,” the court observed.

The court also stated that by its own act of omission and commission, the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board does not inspire confidence in holding public examinations.

“It has become incumbent on all stakeholders to review the functioning of the board,” the high court said.