HC questions Haryana on delay in providing artificial limbs to Panipat boy

The Punjab and Haryana high court has questioned the Haryana government over delay in providing artificial limbs to a Panipat boy who lost both his arms and a leg due to electrocution in 2011.

The minor had outgrown the artificial limbs he was using since 2016. He was to be provided new artificial limbs in 2021 for which the Haryana government was to undertake a fresh tender process.

During the hearing, the government told court that certain training, etc of the child is required and requisite details of the prosthesis required are not known, so, tenders could not be floated.

The HC bench of justice Lisa Gill observed that the state’s stand reflects an indifferent attitude and is prima facie contentious as directions have already been issued on earlier occasions to ensure that the boy does not remain without prosthesis.

As per the August 2020 order, tendering process was to be completed in six weeks. But almost a year after the order, no action has been taken so far.

As per the govenrment’s own stand, specifications of the artificial limbs were to be finalised one year in advance, amicus curaie, Anil Malhotra had told court.

“In the given circumstances, it is not understandable as to why necessary steps have not been taken till date and why the petitioner is without prosthesis for such a long period,” the bench recorded, posting the matter for August 26 and giving a last opportunity to the state to take a decision.

In 2013, the HC had awarded compensation to the boy and issued directions to provide him artificial limbs as it was found that he suffered due to negligence of authorities.

The matter went up to the Supreme Court, which in 2014 upheld the decision that UHBVN would pay ₹60 lakh to the petitioner.

In 2016, myoelectric prostheses worth ₹50 lakh were given to the boy, who was five at the time of the mishap. He had suffered 100% disability after coming in contact with a sagging 11KV transmission line passing over the roof of his house.

Myoelectric prostheses are externally powered artificial limbs that one controls with the electrical signals generated naturally by his/her own muscles. However, these prostheses have become redundant now.